Out of the Blue

It is a pungent morning here at the BlueTower, as something upset a skunk enough to get it to spray. It was pretty nearby too, as the scent is overpowering. This recalls the heyday of Hudson the wonder dog, who engaged in a lifelong war against skunks and got sprayed frequently. And while I'd gladly put up with her skunkiness to have her here with me right now, I have to admit the Gunnar-man's peaceful behavior is a blessing in this regard, since as bad as it is having this smell outside, having a sprayed dog come in the house could possibly trigger vomiting, that's how overpowering the smell is. Pee-eww.