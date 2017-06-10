 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Jun 10, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - 10 Comments

It is a pungent morning here at the BlueTower, as something upset a skunk enough to get it to spray. It was pretty nearby too, as the scent is overpowering. This recalls the heyday of Hudson the wonder dog, who engaged in a lifelong war against skunks and got sprayed frequently. And while I'd gladly put up with her skunkiness to have her here with me right now, I have to admit the Gunnar-man's peaceful behavior is a blessing in this regard, since as bad as it is having this smell outside, having a sprayed dog come in the house could possibly trigger vomiting, that's how overpowering the smell is. Pee-eww.

Smelly Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Stories: Legionnaires' disease sickens 2 Las Vegas hotel guests.
Science: The “Impossible Burger” is a plant-based burger that tastes like meat and bleeds like meat.
Images: Dead butt syndrome: How to get your rear in gear.
Some More History In Color. Thanks Kxmode.
Media: First Trailer: Marvel's "Black Panther."
Driver attempts to parallel park in generously-sized space for 6 minutes.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer Leak
VR Theme Park Rides
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Trailer
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
DiRT 4 Released
New GeForce Drivers
Free Weekend for STEEP, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Trials Fusion
Gears of War 4 Free Trial
Kingdom Come: Deliverance in February
Ace Combat 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Trailer
Diablo III Season 10 Ends Soon
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.