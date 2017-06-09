 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

DiRT 4 Released

[Jun 09, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Steam News announces the release of DiRT 4 for Windows, the latest installment in the rally racing series. Here's the deal:

Motorsport by its very nature is dangerous. DiRT 4 is all about embracing that danger. It’s about the thrill, exhilaration and adrenaline that is absolutely vital to off-road racing. And more than that, it’s about loving that feeling. It’s about pushing flat out next to a sheer cliff drop. Going for the gap that’s slightly too small. Seeing how much air you can get in a truck. They call it ‘being fearless’.

DiRT 4 also features a game-changing system called Your Stage; an innovative rally route creation tool that allows you to produce an almost-infinite number of unique stages at the press of a button. You choose your location and set the route parameters, then Your Stage does the hard work to create a unique rally stage that you can race, share with your friends and then challenge them to beat your time. Your Stage allows experienced rally players to create longer, more technical routes, whilst newcomers can create simpler shorter routes as they hone their skills.

With DiRT 4, Codemasters have sought to combine the levels of thrill and realism from last year’s DiRT Rally with the fearless excitement, accessibility and adrenaline-fuelled races previously seen in its critically acclaimed prequels DiRT 2 and DiRT 3.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
DiRT 4 Released
New GeForce Drivers
Free Weekend for STEEP, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Trials Fusion
Gears of War 4 Free Trial
Kingdom Come: Deliverance in February
Ace Combat 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Trailer
Diablo III Season 10 Ends Soon
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Dota 2 Co-op Campaign
Laser League Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.