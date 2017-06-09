DiRT 4 Released

Steam News announces
the
release of DiRT 4
for Windows, the latest installment in the rally racing series. Here's the deal:
Motorsport by its very nature is dangerous. DiRT 4 is all about embracing
that danger. It’s about the thrill, exhilaration and adrenaline that is
absolutely vital to off-road racing. And more than that, it’s about loving that
feeling. It’s about pushing flat out next to a sheer cliff drop. Going for the
gap that’s slightly too small. Seeing how much air you can get in a truck. They
call it ‘being fearless’.
DiRT 4 also features a game-changing system called Your Stage; an innovative
rally route creation tool that allows you to produce an almost-infinite number
of unique stages at the press of a button. You choose your location and set the
route parameters, then Your Stage does the hard work to create a unique rally
stage that you can race, share with your friends and then challenge them to beat
your time. Your Stage allows experienced rally players to create longer, more
technical routes, whilst newcomers can create simpler shorter routes as they
hone their skills.
With DiRT 4, Codemasters have sought to combine the levels of thrill and realism
from last year’s DiRT Rally with the fearless excitement, accessibility and
adrenaline-fuelled races previously seen in its critically acclaimed prequels
DiRT 2 and DiRT 3.