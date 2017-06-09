New GeForce Drivers

If you wish to experience all this racing goodness for yourself, at the highest settings, at 60 frames per second or above, the GeForce GTX 1060 is the GPU of choice for 1920x1080 gaming, having handily exceeded the target in our extensive testing. At 2560x1440, a GeForce GTX 1070 is recommended, and for 3840x2160 (4K), only a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will suffice (note: disabling MSAA at 4K will enable the GeForce GTX 1080 to exceed 60 FPS).