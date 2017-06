New GeForce Drivers

If you wish to experience all this racing goodness for yourself, at the highest settings, at 60 frames per second or above, the GeForce GTX 1060 is the GPU of choice for 1920x1080 gaming, having handily exceeded the target in our extensive testing. At 2560x1440, a GeForce GTX 1070 is recommended, and for 3840x2160 (4K), only a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will suffice (note: disabling MSAA at 4K will enable the GeForce GTX 1080 to exceed 60 FPS).

To accompany the release of, the GeForce website has new GeForce Game Ready 382.53 WHQL drivers that support the game as well as the upcoming release of Nex Machina. They also offer this article on DiRT 4 with a preview of gameplay and a discussion of its technical PC prowess. Here's what they say about running the game on their hardware: