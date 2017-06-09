Free Weekend for STEEP, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Trials Fusion

|
|
Ubisoft is offering free weekends for three games, competing with themselves as well as a few other games that are currently offering similar samples. This post announces that to celebrate E3 they are offering free access to STEEP, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Trials Fusion. You can sign up on this page, and here's word specific to The Division:
