Free Weekend for STEEP, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Trials Fusion

[Jun 09, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Ubisoft is offering free weekends for three games, competing with themselves as well as a few other games that are currently offering similar samples. This post announces that to celebrate E3 they are offering free access to STEEP, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Trials Fusion. You can sign up on this page, and here's word specific to The Division:

The Division FAQ:

  • The Free Weekend is PC exclusive.
  • Progress made during the Free Weekend will carry over to the full game.
  • Free weekend users have access to the full base game during the event.
  • DLC content is not available to free weekend users.
  • Discounts on The Division and its DLC are available during the event in the Uplay shop.

Tell your friends! Bolster the ranks of The Division in order to retake New York for good!

Free Weekend for STEEP, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Trials Fusion
