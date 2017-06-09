Free Weekend for STEEP, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Trials Fusion

The Division FAQ:

The Free Weekend is PC exclusive.

Progress made during the Free Weekend will carry over to the full game.

Free weekend users have access to the full base game during the event.

DLC content is not available to free weekend users.

Discounts on The Division and its DLC are available during the event in the Uplay shop.

Tell your friends! Bolster the ranks of The Division in order to retake New York for good!