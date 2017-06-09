 
Gears of War 4 Free Trial

[Jun 09, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 2 Comments

The promised free trial version of Gears of War 4 for Windows 10 is now available. This will offer free access to the shooter sequel until June 15th. This page has the downloads and the details:

We also have some exciting news to share for Xbox One and Windows 10 gamers who haven’t jumped in to the Gears of War 4 experience yet. Beginning on June 9th and running until June 15th, we’re offering a limited time trial version of Gears of War 4 to download for free!

During this weekend, download the Game Trial to get 10 hours of free access to Gears of War 4 - including the full Versus and Horde experiences. Don't have time to play this weekend? Make sure to still download the Game Trial, as your 10 free hours are valid beyond the download weekend! Here's a taste on what's on offer for the trial:

CAMPAIGN
Experience the opening Act of the next chapter in the Gears of War saga! Battle through past moments from the deep history of Gears of War in 'Prologue', then enter the present day with JD Fenix - son of Marcus Fenix - with friends Kait and Del as they set out to discover the source of a monstrous new enemy. Act 1 offers multiple hours of rich Gears of War gameplay - and if you decide to purchase the game, you can continue the story to it's epic conclusion beyond Act 1 from right where you left off.

HORDE
Team up with four others, choose your Combat Class, level up your Skills and deploy fortifications to survive 50 waves of chaos. Horde is all about playing your way - pick a Class and Skills that suit you, build your base to your style, then fight with friends to survive waves of enemies and epic bosses. The full Horde experience is present in the trial, including this month's huge Horde expansion - Rise of the Horde.

VERSUS
Take on other players across nine different and accessible Multiplayer Gametypes that reward Social and Competitive players alive. Experience fast fluid action with 60FPS* gameplay on Dedicated Servers, with full access to the Versus Experience during your Trial. New to Gears of War Versus? Jump into Co-Op vs Bots to learn the mechanics of Multiplayer against AI with friends or other players.

Everything you earn in the Trial is yours forever – including achievements, Cards and Campaign progression. Read on for new rewards we've introduced for new players, tips for getting started and FAQs.

