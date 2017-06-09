Kingdom Come: Deliverance in February

To celebrate the new release date, Kingdom Come: Deliverance releases a new trailer in which one can gain a sneak peek into the thrilling story of the game. The player assumes the role of Henry, the son of a blacksmith, whose peaceful life is shattered when during a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, his village is burnt to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, he is one of the few survivors of this massacre, after which he takes fate upon himself to help fight for the future of Bohemia, and is dragged into a bloody conflict of a raging civil war.