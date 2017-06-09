 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Kingdom Come: Deliverance in February

[Jun 09, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Rex, Familia et Ultio is a new story trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance that comes with a delivery date, saying the open-world RPG will open on February 13, 2018. Here is the accompanying blurb:

To celebrate the new release date, Kingdom Come: Deliverance releases a new trailer in which one can gain a sneak peek into the thrilling story of the game. The player assumes the role of Henry, the son of a blacksmith, whose peaceful life is shattered when during a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, his village is burnt to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, he is one of the few survivors of this massacre, after which he takes fate upon himself to help fight for the future of Bohemia, and is dragged into a bloody conflict of a raging civil war.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
DiRT 4 Released
New GeForce Drivers
Free Weekend for STEEP, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Trials Fusion
Gears of War 4 Free Trial
Kingdom Come: Deliverance in February
Ace Combat 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Trailer
Diablo III Season 10 Ends Soon
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Dota 2 Co-op Campaign
Laser League Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.