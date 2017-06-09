 
Ace Combat 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Trailer

[Jun 09, 2017, 8:27 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Here's the E3 2017 trailer for Ace Combat 7: SKIES UNKNOWN, the upcoming supersonic aerial combat sequel. BANDAI NAMCO says, "Featuring story elements that bring players back to the Strangreal universe, Ace Combat 7: SKIES UNKNOWN promises to deliver heart-pounding action, a gut-wrenching storyline, and the most advanced visuals to ever grace an Ace Combat game."

