Diablo III Season 10 Ends Soon

Season 10 will be ending on the following dates and times:

North America: Friday, June 23 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT

Europe: Friday, June 23 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST

Asia: Friday, June 23 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

Season 11 will begin about four weeks afterward on the below dates:

North America: Thursday, July 20 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT

Europe: Thursday, July 20 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST

Asia: Thursday, July 20 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

Note: Season 11 will begin on a Thursday to ensure there is adequate time to respond to potential issues with Seasons before the weekend begins.