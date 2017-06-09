 
Diablo III Season 10 Ends Soon

[Jun 09, 2017, 8:27 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Diablo III website announces that Season 10 for the action/RPG is ending "soon," and offering all sorts of details on rewards and the process for rolling over between seasons. Blizzard eventually specifies that Season 10 ends on June 23rd and that Season 11 will commence on July 20th. Here's the exact schedule:

Season 10 will be ending on the following dates and times:

  • North America: Friday, June 23 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT
  • Europe: Friday, June 23 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST
  • Asia: Friday, June 23 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

Season 11 will begin about four weeks afterward on the below dates:

  • North America: Thursday, July 20 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT
  • Europe: Thursday, July 20 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST
  • Asia: Thursday, July 20 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

Note: Season 11 will begin on a Thursday to ensure there is adequate time to respond to potential issues with Seasons before the weekend begins.

