Diablo III Season 10 Ends Soon

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Diablo III website announces that Season 10 for the action/RPG is ending "soon," and offering all sorts of details on rewards and the process for rolling over between seasons. Blizzard eventually specifies that Season 10 ends on June 23rd and that Season 11 will commence on July 20th. Here's the exact schedule:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 10 June 2017, 02:31.
Chatbear Announcements.