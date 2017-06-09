Laser League Announced

505 Games announced today a partnership with BAFTA-winning indie dev magicians Roll7 on Laser League, a fast and fun original multiplayer arcade game. Known for the award-winning OlliOlli series and NOT A HERO, Roll7 bring their trademark addictive gameplay to an original vision of near-future competition. With up to 4 v. 4 intense online or local multiplayer mode with friends, Laser League’s frenetic yet intuitive matches are easy to play but difficult to master, in a throwback to the heyday of gaming’s more approachable arcade action.