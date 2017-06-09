 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Laser League Announced

[Jun 09, 2017, 09:49 am ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher 505 Games announces Laser League, an upcoming four-versus-four multiplayer arcade game from OlliOlli developer Roll7. This announcement trailer offers a tease, and here's word:

505 Games announced today a partnership with BAFTA-winning indie dev magicians Roll7 on Laser League, a fast and fun original multiplayer arcade game. Known for the award-winning OlliOlli series and NOT A HERO, Roll7 bring their trademark addictive gameplay to an original vision of near-future competition. With up to 4 v. 4 intense online or local multiplayer mode with friends, Laser League’s frenetic yet intuitive matches are easy to play but difficult to master, in a throwback to the heyday of gaming’s more approachable arcade action.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Dota 2 Co-op Campaign
Laser League Announced
Battle Dome Launches With Free Weekend (Take Two)
World of One Released
Harsher Overwatch Leaver Penalties Planned
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New AMD ReLive Drivers
PAYDAY 2 for Free 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.