Battle Dome Launches With Free Weekend (Take Two)

[Jun 09, 2017, 09:49 am ET] - 1 Comment

A posting error last night combined this story with another one (thanks Ant). That's fixed mow, but here it is again if you missed it: Battle Dome is now available on Steam, offering a first-person shooter for virtual reality. If you own a Rift or VIVE headset, they are offering a free weekend where you can check it out gratis. Here's word:

Battle Dome is a 5 v 5 competitive SciFi VR shooter (There is a mouse and keyboard mode, but VR is recommended). You must work with your teammates to get to your opponent's base and destroy their core before they destroy yours. You must also spread your team's color (if playing a color map), since you can only teleport onto your teams colored tiles. Battle Dome also features trackpad locomotion, which can be used to any non-color map.

Battle Dome features 23 different weapons and 15 different maps. Some maps also have special rules, including anti-gravity, jet packs, and bot opponents.

