Battle Dome Launches With Free Weekend (Take Two)

Battle Dome is a 5 v 5 competitive SciFi VR shooter (There is a mouse and keyboard mode, but VR is recommended). You must work with your teammates to get to your opponent's base and destroy their core before they destroy yours. You must also spread your team's color (if playing a color map), since you can only teleport onto your teams colored tiles. Battle Dome also features trackpad locomotion, which can be used to any non-color map.



Battle Dome features 23 different weapons and 15 different maps. Some maps also have special rules, including anti-gravity, jet packs, and bot opponents.