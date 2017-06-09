 
World of One Released

[Jun 09, 2017, 09:49 am ET] - Post a Comment

World of One is now available for on Steam for Windows, Linux, and macOS, offering an indie platformer where you play at the sole inhabitant of a small world. Here's a release trailer with a look, and here's more on how this plays out:

World of One - an indie puzzle-platformer game with planet-based physics where you plunge into the grim and dark atmosphere of discouragement and depression. You have to find out why you live in this world, how did you get here, and why there are so many questions and few answers?

Through ominous and sullen rain you travel between small round planets, as if you've been thrown into the Little Prince's world, filled with deadly traps, puzzles and horrible monsters that are striving to kill you. Only your determination will help you complete your journey and find the truth about yourself.

