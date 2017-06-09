Harsher Overwatch Leaver Penalties Planned

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A post to the Overwatch Forums by game director Jeff Kaplan announces Blizzard will continue to escalate leaver penalties for Competitive matches in the multiplayer shooter, and a new policy is on the way that will result in the worst offenders being permanently banned from comp play:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 9 June 2017, 11:04.
Chatbear Announcements.