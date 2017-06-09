 
Harsher Overwatch Leaver Penalties Planned

[Jun 09, 2017, 09:49 am ET] - 1 Comment

A post to the Overwatch Forums by game director Jeff Kaplan announces Blizzard will continue to escalate leaver penalties for Competitive matches in the multiplayer shooter, and a new policy is on the way that will result in the worst offenders being permanently banned from comp play:

We'll definitely take the idea into consideration. Our philosophy has been that we would rather not have leavers playing the game at all (especially in Competitive Play). We keep increasing the penalty for leaving and will continue to do so. We're in the process of implementing a new policy which would take into account how many Competitive Seasons you have been banned from and at a certain point, prevent you from playing Competitive ever again.

