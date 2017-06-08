New AMD ReLive Drivers

New
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 drivers
are now available
(thanks
Hypothermia
). Here's all the goodness they provide:
Radeon
Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 Highlights
Support For
- DiRT 4™
- Multi GPU profile
- Up to 30% performance improvement when using
8xMSAA measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon
Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2(1)
- Prey®
- Up to 4% performance improvement measured on
Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson
ReLive edition 17.5.2(2)
Fixed Issues
- Virtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on
some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
- HDR may fail to enable on some displays for QHD or
higher resolutions.
- Flickering may be observed on some Radeon RX 500
series products when using HDMI® with QHD high refresh rate displays.
- AMD XConnect: systems with Modern Standby enabled
may experience a system hang after resuming from hibernation.
- Fast mouse movement may cause an FPS drop or
stutter in Prey® when running in Multi GPU system configurations.
- Adjusting memory clocks in some third party
overclocking applications may cause a hang on Radeon R9 390 Series products.
- Graphics memory clock may fluctuate causing
inconsistent frame rates while gaming when using AMD FreeSync technology.
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda may experience stutter or
hitching in Multi GPU system configurations.
- The GPU Scaling feature in Radeon Settings may
fail to enable for some applications.
- Error message "Radeon Additional Settings: Host
application has stopped working" pop up will sometimes appear when hot
plugging displays with Radeon Settings open.