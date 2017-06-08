 
New AMD ReLive Drivers

[Jun 08, 2017, 9:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

New Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 drivers are now available (thanks Hypothermia). Here's all the goodness they provide:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 Highlights

Support For

  • DiRT 4™
    • Multi GPU profile
    • Up to 30% performance improvement when using 8xMSAA measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2(1)
  • Prey®
    • Up to 4% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2(2)

Fixed Issues

  • Virtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
  • HDR may fail to enable on some displays for QHD or higher resolutions.
  • Flickering may be observed on some Radeon RX 500 series products when using HDMI® with QHD high refresh rate displays.
  • AMD XConnect: systems with Modern Standby enabled may experience a system hang after resuming from hibernation.
  • Fast mouse movement may cause an FPS drop or stutter in Prey® when running in Multi GPU system configurations.
  • Adjusting memory clocks in some third party overclocking applications may cause a hang on Radeon R9 390 Series products.
  • Graphics memory clock may fluctuate causing inconsistent frame rates while gaming when using AMD FreeSync technology.
  • Mass Effect™: Andromeda may experience stutter or hitching in Multi GPU system configurations.
  • The GPU Scaling feature in Radeon Settings may fail to enable for some applications.
  • Error message "Radeon Additional Settings: Host application has stopped working" pop up will sometimes appear when hot plugging displays with Radeon Settings open.

