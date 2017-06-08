PAYDAY 2 for Free

|
Steam News announces that Starbreeze is giving a free copy of PAYDAY 2 to the first five million Steam users who respond to the offer. Word is: "Add PAYDAY 2 to your account for FREE starting now to the first 5 Million customers! Once you add the game it will remain in your account permanently, so don't miss out on this opportunity to play a great game!" They accompany the news with a PAYDAY 2- Ultimate Edition Update video, and here's a quick refresher on the game:
