 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

PAYDAY 2 for Free

[Jun 08, 2017, 9:16 pm ET] - 8 Comments

Steam News announces that Starbreeze is giving a free copy of PAYDAY 2 to the first five million Steam users who respond to the offer. Word is: "Add PAYDAY 2 to your account for FREE starting now to the first 5 Million customers! Once you add the game it will remain in your account permanently, so don't miss out on this opportunity to play a great game!" They accompany the news with a PAYDAY 2- Ultimate Edition Update video, and here's a quick refresher on the game:

PAYDAY 2 is an action-packed, four-player co-op shooter that once again lets gamers don the masks of the original PAYDAY crew - Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains - as they descend on Washington DC for an epic crime spree.

Battle Dome Launches With Free Weekend
Battle Dome is now available on Steam, offering a first-person shooter for virtual reality. If you own a Rift or VIVE headset, they are offering a free weekend where you can check it out gratis. Here's word:

Battle Dome is a 5 v 5 competitive SciFi VR shooter (There is a mouse and keyboard mode, but VR is recommended). You must work with your teammates to get to your opponent's base and destroy their core before they destroy yours. You must also spread your team's color (if playing a color map), since you can only teleport onto your teams colored tiles. Battle Dome also features trackpad locomotion, which can be used to any non-color map.

Battle Dome features 23 different weapons and 15 different maps. Some maps also have special rules, including anti-gravity, jet packs, and bot opponents.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
PAYDAY 2 for Free
Deformers Free Weekend
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Free Weekend
Fortnite Early Access Next Month
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Patch Adds New Campaign
Grand Theft Auto Online Gunrunning Update Next Week
Johnny Gat Joining Agents of Mayhem
Milanoir Announced
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap Released
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.