Deformers Free Weekend

Deformers
is also having a free weekend
on Steam
. This
celebrates a new Deformers: ReFormed update that reworks much of the game.
This post
has all the details, and here's a portion:
With many of the
launch challenges and growing pains behind us, I am excited to let you all know
that we will be releasing our first major update to Deformers, “Deformers:
ReFormed”, on June 8th at 10:00AM PT — our chance to do right by you. Beyond a
number of optimizations and bug fixes that will address many of the outstanding
concerns you’ve raised, this update will also bring some major and exciting
additional features to the game:
- Offline Play – You will be able to enjoy a
truly offline couch co-op experience with up to 3 of your friends.
- Cross-Network Play – To bring the community
closer together, players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will have the option
to matchmake against Steam players and vice-versa.
- Tutorials – We’ll be rolling out new,
in-game tutorials to help players get up-to-speed on the basics and core
mechanics of Deformers, as well as learn about Powers and Classes. You’ll
have a chance to perfect your skills before entering the combat arena. We
plan on implementing more advanced tutorials in the future, which will
reveal the deeper strategies behind Deformers’ game mechanics.