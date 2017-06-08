 
Deformers Free Weekend

[Jun 08, 2017, 9:16 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Deformers is also having a free weekend on Steam. This celebrates a new Deformers: ReFormed update that reworks much of the game. This post has all the details, and here's a portion:

With many of the launch challenges and growing pains behind us, I am excited to let you all know that we will be releasing our first major update to Deformers, “Deformers: ReFormed”, on June 8th at 10:00AM PT — our chance to do right by you. Beyond a number of optimizations and bug fixes that will address many of the outstanding concerns you’ve raised, this update will also bring some major and exciting additional features to the game:

  • Offline Play – You will be able to enjoy a truly offline couch co-op experience with up to 3 of your friends.
  • Cross-Network Play – To bring the community closer together, players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will have the option to matchmake against Steam players and vice-versa.
  • Tutorials – We’ll be rolling out new, in-game tutorials to help players get up-to-speed on the basics and core mechanics of Deformers, as well as learn about Powers and Classes. You’ll have a chance to perfect your skills before entering the combat arena. We plan on implementing more advanced tutorials in the future, which will reveal the deeper strategies behind Deformers’ game mechanics.

