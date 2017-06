Fortnite Early Access Next Month

Epic Games announces early access towill begin in just a few fortnights, saying this will come on July 25th. On a related note, Gearbox Publishing announces they are publishing the retail boxed editions of the action/building game. This early access will be a premium affair through the sale of founder's packs, though they also promise a free open beta next year. Word is: "A Fortnite Founderís Pack is your ticket to the Early Access Season, exclusive events in 2017, and a huge value on stuff like Heroes, loot, weapons, and boosts. Also, if you pre-order a Founderís Pack youíll get a four-day head start beginning on July 21 along with the Storm Master Weapon Pack!" Here's the game's E3 trailer