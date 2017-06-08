Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Patch Adds New Campaign

Brand new, fully voiced campaign

In "Genesis," a new entity born of hubris and malice appears to threaten Post-humanity and Substrate alike.

You'll get to play as members of both the PHC and the Substrate in this 6-mission storyline that introduces the

Juggernaut units and allies old enemies in order to take down the entity that threatens to tear the galaxy apart.



The existing campaign has also received some revisions

You'll have access to ships and orbitals that you weren't able to access before in the older missions, and the maps have

been adjusted to make more sense. If you thought that the higher level difficulties were too easy before, get ready for

a challenge - the AI has been improved so that it's no walk in the park!