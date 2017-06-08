 
Grand Theft Auto Online Gunrunning Update Next Week

[Jun 08, 2017, 9:15 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Rockstar Games announces a new Gunrunning update will come on June 13th to Grand Theft Auto Online, the tail that wags the dog for Grand Theft Auto V. The Rockstar Newswire offers a trailer and some details:

The manufacture and distribution of illegal arms comes to Southern San Andreas next week on Tuesday June 13th in Gunrunning, the latest GTA Online update for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Fortify a subterranean bunker, decimate your enemies in a Mobile Operations Center, wreak havoc in a new fleet of Weaponized Vehicles, and make your mark on the SA arms trade. Watch the new trailer above.

