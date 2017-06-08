Johnny Gat Joining Agents of Mayhem

|
Deep Silver made two separate announcements today about plans for Agents of Mayhem, their upcoming open-world action/adventure. They introduce a new character named Lazarus, described like so: "True to her half-machine heritage, digital pre-order purchasers of Agents of Mayhem will be receiving a brand new Agent, Lazarus. This exclusive character, Lazarus, is a merging of woman and machine; the top rung of the evolutionary ladder. As an agent of MAYHEM, she encounters an endless stream of competitors ready to challenge her for that distinction. While she’s evolved beyond her own humanity, she still has a great love and respect for humankind as a whole. MAYHEM allows her to watch over those quirky human beings whose flaws and peculiarities continue to fascinate her to this day." They also announce that Johnny Gat is making his way from Saints Row into the new game as DLC that's being offered as a bonus for preordering through GameStop or Steam. A GAT IS BACK trailer celebrate the news, and here are the details:
