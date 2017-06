Johnny Gat Joining Agents of Mayhem

The “Have God re-create the Earth and retcon the entire world of Saints Row” ending of Saints Row: Gat out of Hell means that the dead don’t stay dead. Johnny is back where he was born – Seoul. Gat’s been hard on the beat in this universe as a Lieutenant in Seoul’s police department, but the tragic events of Devil’s Night left Johnny in a coma. After awakening almost a year later, Johnny discovers that all of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency have been wiped out and replaced with C.O.P (Civilian Overwatch Patrol) robot units. Johnny hates robots, loves guns, and his reputation for wanton destruction makes him the perfect fit for MAYHEM.

Deep Silver made two separate announcements today about plans for, their upcoming open-world action/adventure. They introduce a new character named Lazarus, described like so: "True to her half-machine heritage, digital pre-order purchasers of Agents of Mayhem will be receiving a brand new Agent, Lazarus. This exclusive character, Lazarus, is a merging of woman and machine; the top rung of the evolutionary ladder. As an agent of MAYHEM, she encounters an endless stream of competitors ready to challenge her for that distinction. While she’s evolved beyond her own humanity, she still has a great love and respect for humankind as a whole. MAYHEM allows her to watch over those quirky human beings whose flaws and peculiarities continue to fascinate her to this day." They also announce that Johnny Gat is making his way from Saints Row into the new game as DLC that's being offered as a bonus for preordering through GameStop or Steam . A GAT IS BACK trailer celebrate the news, and here are the details: