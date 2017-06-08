 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Johnny Gat Joining Agents of Mayhem

[Jun 08, 2017, 9:15 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Deep Silver made two separate announcements today about plans for Agents of Mayhem, their upcoming open-world action/adventure. They introduce a new character named Lazarus, described like so: "True to her half-machine heritage, digital pre-order purchasers of Agents of Mayhem will be receiving a brand new Agent, Lazarus. This exclusive character, Lazarus, is a merging of woman and machine; the top rung of the evolutionary ladder. As an agent of MAYHEM, she encounters an endless stream of competitors ready to challenge her for that distinction. While she’s evolved beyond her own humanity, she still has a great love and respect for humankind as a whole. MAYHEM allows her to watch over those quirky human beings whose flaws and peculiarities continue to fascinate her to this day." They also announce that Johnny Gat is making his way from Saints Row into the new game as DLC that's being offered as a bonus for preordering through GameStop or Steam. A GAT IS BACK trailer celebrate the news, and here are the details:

The “Have God re-create the Earth and retcon the entire world of Saints Row” ending of Saints Row: Gat out of Hell means that the dead don’t stay dead. Johnny is back where he was born – Seoul. Gat’s been hard on the beat in this universe as a Lieutenant in Seoul’s police department, but the tragic events of Devil’s Night left Johnny in a coma. After awakening almost a year later, Johnny discovers that all of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency have been wiped out and replaced with C.O.P (Civilian Overwatch Patrol) robot units. Johnny hates robots, loves guns, and his reputation for wanton destruction makes him the perfect fit for MAYHEM.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
PAYDAY 2 for Free
Deformers Free Weekend
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Free Weekend
Fortnite Early Access Next Month
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Patch Adds New Campaign
Grand Theft Auto Online Gunrunning Update Next Week
Johnny Gat Joining Agents of Mayhem
Milanoir Announced
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap Released
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.