 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Milanoir Announced

[Jun 08, 2017, 9:15 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Gambitious Digital Entertainment announces plans to publish Milanoir, a pixel-art action game based on 1970s Italian crime movies. This will come later this year to Windows, and a Milanoir website is online with an announcement trailer and details. Here's word:

Set in the violent underbelly of Milan, Milanoir is a story of greed, betrayal and revenge that plays off classic films like Caliber 9 and Almost Human. Sneak, choke and shoot through the seedy criminal underworld and survive breathtaking vehicle chases to evade and eliminate those standing between you and the man who framed you. Milanoir’s pixel art aesthetic paints the unforgiving city of Milan in bright and bloody detail with a funky ‘70s-style soundtrack to cement the tone of the era.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
PAYDAY 2 for Free
Deformers Free Weekend
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Free Weekend
Fortnite Early Access Next Month
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Patch Adds New Campaign
Grand Theft Auto Online Gunrunning Update Next Week
Johnny Gat Joining Agents of Mayhem
Milanoir Announced
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap Released
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.