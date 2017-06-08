Milanoir Announced

Set in the violent underbelly of Milan, Milanoir is a story of greed, betrayal and revenge that plays off classic films like Caliber 9 and Almost Human. Sneak, choke and shoot through the seedy criminal underworld and survive breathtaking vehicle chases to evade and eliminate those standing between you and the man who framed you. Milanoir’s pixel art aesthetic paints the unforgiving city of Milan in bright and bloody detail with a funky ‘70s-style soundtrack to cement the tone of the era.