Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap Released

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is now available on
GOG.com,
Humble
Store, and
Steam, offering a Windows platformer featuring hand-drawn artwork. You can
see how this looks in the
PC launch trailer, and here's word on the release of the PC edition:
DotEmu,
developer and publisher specializing in modern releases of beloved retro games,
and developer Lizardcube, are thrilled to announce that Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s
Trap is now available on PC.
The cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and
adventure. Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon,
you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to
find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…
Rediscover in this PC version all the features that made Wonder Boy: The
Dragon’s Trap a success on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch:
Beautiful, hand-drawn animations.
A re-orchestrated soundtrack.
Explore large, interconnected locations populated
with grumpy monsters and exotic dragons!
Several characters with their own abilities:
Lizard-Man, Mouse-Man, Piranha-Man, Lion-Man and Hawk-Man.
Play as the game’s classic character, “Wonder
Boy”, or as his brand-new, long-awaited co-star “Wonder Girl”.
3 difficulty levels catering to players of all
types.
Switch from modern graphics and sound to 8-bit
graphics/audio at any time - even during gameplay, thanks to the “Retro
Feature”.