Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap Released

DotEmu, developer and publisher specializing in modern releases of beloved retro games, and developer Lizardcube, are thrilled to announce that Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is now available on PC.



The cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure. Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…



Rediscover in this PC version all the features that made Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap a success on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch:

Beautiful, hand-drawn animations.

A re-orchestrated soundtrack.

Explore large, interconnected locations populated with grumpy monsters and exotic dragons!

Several characters with their own abilities: Lizard-Man, Mouse-Man, Piranha-Man, Lion-Man and Hawk-Man.

Play as the game’s classic character, “Wonder Boy”, or as his brand-new, long-awaited co-star “Wonder Girl”.

3 difficulty levels catering to players of all types.

Switch from modern graphics and sound to 8-bit graphics/audio at any time - even during gameplay, thanks to the “Retro Feature”.

Steam Trading cards