Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap Released

[Jun 08, 2017, 9:15 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is now available on GOG.com, Humble Store, and Steam, offering a Windows platformer featuring hand-drawn artwork. You can see how this looks in the PC launch trailer, and here's word on the release of the PC edition:

DotEmu, developer and publisher specializing in modern releases of beloved retro games, and developer Lizardcube, are thrilled to announce that Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is now available on PC.

The cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure. Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…

Rediscover in this PC version all the features that made Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap a success on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch:

  • Beautiful, hand-drawn animations.
  • A re-orchestrated soundtrack.
  • Explore large, interconnected locations populated with grumpy monsters and exotic dragons!
  • Several characters with their own abilities: Lizard-Man, Mouse-Man, Piranha-Man, Lion-Man and Hawk-Man.
  • Play as the game’s classic character, “Wonder Boy”, or as his brand-new, long-awaited co-star “Wonder Girl”.
  • 3 difficulty levels catering to players of all types.
  • Switch from modern graphics and sound to 8-bit graphics/audio at any time - even during gameplay, thanks to the “Retro Feature”.
  • Steam Trading cards

