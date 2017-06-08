Project CARS 2 in September

CAREER MODE SHOWCASED BY E3 SIZZLE TRAILER

Showcasing the open structure of the Project CARS franchise, the E3 Sizzle trailer presents the game’s “sandbox” approach to its career mode that allows drivers an open path to achieving their motorsport dreams. Drivers can begin their motorsport career in grassroots series such as karts and race their way to the very top echelons where many of the world’s most prestigious brands and cars await; or they can choose to begin in any motorsport discipline; or even go straight into one particular type of motorsport, and spend one or multiple seasons in that championship. With 9 motorsport disciplines to choose from, a racing career has never been more rewarding or challenging.