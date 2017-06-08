Project CARS 2 in September

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Slightly Mad Studios announce a September 22nd release date for Project CARS 2, their motor sports sequel. They are showing the game next week at E3, so they accompany the release date news with an E3 trailer they say "presents the game's 'sandbox' approach to the overhauled career mode." Here's word on the video:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 8 June 2017, 18:52.
Chatbear Announcements.