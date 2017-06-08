Dawn of War III for macOS and Linux Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Feral Interactive announces the release of the macOS and Linux editions of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, the fantasy RTS sequel. Linux gamers wondering how this will perform can check with Phoronix for an 18-way NVIDIA/AMD Linux performance analysis for the game (as if Linux gamers need to be pointed to that site). The new ports can be picked up through Feral Interactive's minisite, and they are also now part of the purchase of the game on Steam. A post from a couple of weeks ago discusses what's going on behind the curtain on each of the new versions:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 8 June 2017, 18:52.
Chatbear Announcements.