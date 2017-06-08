Dawn of War III for macOS and Linux Released

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III for macOS will be powered by Metal, Apple's proprietary graphics API.



On Linux, the game will launch with OpenGL by default. However, an option to play using the Vulkan graphics API will be available via the Feral pre-game options window.



Using cutting-edge technologies and 3D rendering methods, Metal and Vulkan will deliver the 40K universe to macOS and Linux in stunning form.