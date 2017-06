Dawn of War III for macOS and Linux Released

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III for macOS will be powered by Metal, Apple's proprietary graphics API.



On Linux, the game will launch with OpenGL by default. However, an option to play using the Vulkan graphics API will be available via the Feral pre-game options window.



Using cutting-edge technologies and 3D rendering methods, Metal and Vulkan will deliver the 40K universe to macOS and Linux in stunning form.

Feral Interactive announces the release of the macOS and Linux editions of, the fantasy RTS sequel. Linux gamers wondering how this will perform can check with Phoronix for an 18-way NVIDIA/AMD Linux performance analysis for the game (as if Linux gamers need to be pointed to that site). The new ports can be picked up through Feral Interactive's minisite , and they are also now part of the purchase of the game on Steam . A post from a couple of weeks ago discusses what's going on behind the curtain on each of the new versions: