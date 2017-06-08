Shenmue III Delayed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Kickstarter update for Shenmue III announces the release of this crowdfunded RPG sequel is being delayed until the second half of next year. This comes in a video from Yu Suzuki somewhat contradictorily explaining this is both because the game has become bigger than expected, and because they need more time to deliver the concept supported by their backers. He speaks in his native Japanese, so we'll just crib the English subtitles:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 8 June 2017, 18:52.
Chatbear Announcements.