Road Redemption Splitscreen Support

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Darkseas Interactive announces that Road Redemption will launch for Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 with four-player splitscreen support on all platforms for the entire story campaign. This spiritual successor to Road Rash is currently in early access on Steam, where they say it has already surpassed 100K units sold without being part of any bundles. "We think that it’s a real shame that hardly any modern games allow for 4 player splitscreen at all, let alone a full-on 4 player version of the main campaign," says senior programmer Stephen Glindmeyer. "When you get a bunch of friends together, it’s nice to be able to play a modern game without having to buy 4 copies and 4 gaming PC’s. With modern 1080p monitors, each quadrant of a 4 player splitscreen actually has 7x as many pixels as the entire screen in Mario Kart 64 or Goldeneye!" This trailer shows off splitscreen gameplay, and they say they are testing the feature in a closed beta:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 8 June 2017, 18:52.
Chatbear Announcements.