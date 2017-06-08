 
Road Redemption Splitscreen Support

[Jun 08, 2017, 10:00 am ET] - 5 Comments

Darkseas Interactive announces that Road Redemption will launch for Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 with four-player splitscreen support on all platforms for the entire story campaign. This spiritual successor to Road Rash is currently in early access on Steam, where they say it has already surpassed 100K units sold without being part of any bundles. "We think that it’s a real shame that hardly any modern games allow for 4 player splitscreen at all, let alone a full-on 4 player version of the main campaign," says senior programmer Stephen Glindmeyer. "When you get a bunch of friends together, it’s nice to be able to play a modern game without having to buy 4 copies and 4 gaming PC’s. With modern 1080p monitors, each quadrant of a 4 player splitscreen actually has 7x as many pixels as the entire screen in Mario Kart 64 or Goldeneye!" This trailer shows off splitscreen gameplay, and they say they are testing the feature in a closed beta:

Darkseas is also running a closed beta of Road Redemption’s online multiplayer mode, which is a series of team vs team battle races. “There’s simply no other online multiplayer game with intense melee combat where you’re also traveling at incredibly high speeds. It’s a ridiculously difficult technical challenge, but we think it’s also an incredible experience..”

