Road Redemption Splitscreen Support

Darkseas is also running a closed beta of Road Redemptionís online multiplayer mode, which is a series of team vs team battle races. ďThereís simply no other online multiplayer game with intense melee combat where youíre also traveling at incredibly high speeds. Itís a ridiculously difficult technical challenge, but we think itís also an incredible experience..Ē

Darkseas Interactive announces thatwill launch for Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 with four-player splitscreen support on all platforms for the entire story campaign. This spiritual successor tois currently in early access on Steam , where they say it has already surpassed 100K units sold without being part of any bundles. "We think that itís a real shame that hardly any modern games allow for 4 player splitscreen at all, let alone a full-on 4 player version of the main campaign," says senior programmer Stephen Glindmeyer. "When you get a bunch of friends together, itís nice to be able to play a modern game without having to buy 4 copies and 4 gaming PCís. With modern 1080p monitors, each quadrant of a 4 player splitscreen actually has 7x as many pixels as the entire screen in Mario Kart 64 or Goldeneye!" This trailer shows off splitscreen gameplay, and they say they are testing the feature in a closed beta: