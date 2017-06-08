 
The End is Nigh is Nigh

[Jun 08, 2017, 10:00 am ET] - Post a Comment

EdmundM.com has first details on The End is Nigh, a new platformer coming to Steam on July 12th, and later to Switch and "possibly more consoles" (thanks VG247). This is being co-created by Edmund McMillen, half the team behind Super Meat Boy, and the post explains they have been working on this in secret up until now. Here's a teaser trailer and here's the plan:

The End Is Nigh is a sprawling adventure platformer where the player takes control over Ash, one of few “things” that have “survived” the “end of the world”.
Follow Ash as he flops his way through a future of pain and suffering. Feel his stress levels rise as you throw him into an endless swarm of decaying, mutant animal-like creatures and help aid his final epic quest… to simply make a friend (out of pieces of people he finds along his journey).
Oh, also you collect video game cartridges and tumors! if that does anything for ya.

Features:

  • 600+ levels!
  • 12+ explorable chapters!
  • 20+ collectible and fully playable mini game cartridges! (each with their own tiny achievements!)
  • 80+ achievements that will make you feel good about yourself
  • 100s of collectible little squishy tumors!
  • loads of hidden extras and endings that you will probably see someone else find before you do!
  • and stress!

