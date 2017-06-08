The End is Nigh is Nigh

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
EdmundM.com has first details on The End is Nigh, a new platformer coming to Steam on July 12th, and later to Switch and "possibly more consoles" (thanks VG247). This is being co-created by Edmund McMillen, half the team behind Super Meat Boy, and the post explains they have been working on this in secret up until now. Here's a teaser trailer and here's the plan:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 8 June 2017, 18:52.
Chatbear Announcements.