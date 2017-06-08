Vampyr E3 Trailer

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer DONTNOD Entertainment offer
the E3 trailer
from
Vampyr
, the upcoming action/RPG they will be showing next week at the expo.
The accompanying description explains the game's setting and the video's
anachronistic soundtrack:
Fly through the streets as imagined by DONTNOD
Entertainment, in the bumper E3 trailer for their upcoming narrative driven
action-RPG Vampyr. Witness deep into the heart of a flu-stricken London, where
secret societies operate in the shadows.
Accompanied by the rock song Devil by IDA MARIA, set out on an exciting journey
with an uncut sequence shot throughout the city’s dark alleys, deadly
underground passages and corrupt neighbourhoods and get a first glimpse at The
Ascalon Club, a society formed from the richest vampires, unbeknownst to the
mortals.
You are Dr. Jonathan Reid, a famous surgeon home from the Great War and recently
turned into a vampire against your own will. As a doctor, you have taken an oath
to save lives and take care of the sick. As a vampire, you are cursed to hunt
those you vowed to heal.
To survive against deadly foes roaming the streets – vampire hunters, undead
Skals and other monstrosities – you will need to choose which civilians to feed
on, so you can grow stronger and evolve your vampiric abilities. Use your unholy
powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you – but be
prepared to live with the consequences of your actions. A web of interconnected
citizens with unique lives and relationships react to your decisions, and
killing just one may cause the downfall of an entire city district. Your actions
will save or doom London.