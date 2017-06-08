 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Vampyr E3 Trailer

[Jun 08, 2017, 10:00 am ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer DONTNOD Entertainment offer the E3 trailer from Vampyr, the upcoming action/RPG they will be showing next week at the expo. The accompanying description explains the game's setting and the video's anachronistic soundtrack:

Fly through the streets as imagined by DONTNOD Entertainment, in the bumper E3 trailer for their upcoming narrative driven action-RPG Vampyr. Witness deep into the heart of a flu-stricken London, where secret societies operate in the shadows.

Accompanied by the rock song Devil by IDA MARIA, set out on an exciting journey with an uncut sequence shot throughout the city’s dark alleys, deadly underground passages and corrupt neighbourhoods and get a first glimpse at The Ascalon Club, a society formed from the richest vampires, unbeknownst to the mortals.

You are Dr. Jonathan Reid, a famous surgeon home from the Great War and recently turned into a vampire against your own will. As a doctor, you have taken an oath to save lives and take care of the sick. As a vampire, you are cursed to hunt those you vowed to heal.

To survive against deadly foes roaming the streets – vampire hunters, undead Skals and other monstrosities – you will need to choose which civilians to feed on, so you can grow stronger and evolve your vampiric abilities. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you – but be prepared to live with the consequences of your actions. A web of interconnected citizens with unique lives and relationships react to your decisions, and killing just one may cause the downfall of an entire city district. Your actions will save or doom London.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Project CARS 2 in September
Dawn of War III for macOS and Linux Released
Shenmue III Delayed
Road Redemption Splitscreen Support
The End is Nigh is Nigh
Vampyr E3 Trailer
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Strange Brigade Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.