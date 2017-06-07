Strange Brigade Announced

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Rebellion announces Strange Brigade is their next game, calling this "a rip-roaring, third-person 1930s adventure full of peril, mystery and derring-do." The Sniper Elite 4 and Zombie Army Trilogy developer also says this "exotic safari into danger for 1-4 players" is "coming soon" to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This reveal trailer offers a newsreel-style look at the game, and a Strange Brigade website is also already online. They promise a global gameplay reveal next week at E3, and in the meantime, offer the following details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 8 June 2017, 01:05.
Chatbear Announcements.