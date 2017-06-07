 
Strange Brigade Announced

[Jun 07, 2017, 7:36 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Rebellion announces Strange Brigade is their next game, calling this "a rip-roaring, third-person 1930s adventure full of peril, mystery and derring-do." The Sniper Elite 4 and Zombie Army Trilogy developer also says this "exotic safari into danger for 1-4 players" is "coming soon" to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This reveal trailer offers a newsreel-style look at the game, and a Strange Brigade website is also already online. They promise a global gameplay reveal next week at E3, and in the meantime, offer the following details:

There are remote corners of the British Empire where the supernatural lurks and the shadows linger, where few dare go and fewer return. In STRANGE BRIGADE™ you'll encounter fantastic and forgotten civilizations shrouded in mystery, uncover treacherous tombs and test your wits against unfathomable foes...

You'll explore the ancient world as one of four dashing explorers, each blessed with their own weapons, tactics, and special superhuman powers...

You'll fight back-to-back against a terrifying army of mythological menaces, unleashed by no less than a resurrected Egyptian witch queen! With such ungodly evil afoot, the STRANGE BRIGADE™ needs YOU!

