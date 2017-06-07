 
Community Inc Announced

[Jun 07, 2017, 7:36 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Community Inc is an upcoming city building game with micromanagement elements, and a surprising focus on profits under its pastoral veneer. This is coming this summer, and the game's Steam page is now online. This includes this post with an announcement trailer and a pointer to alpha signups on the Community Inc community website, and they say the alpha will commence next week right after E3 concludes. Here's word on the game:

As a new Manager, build a happy community and trade with other races... for profit. Yes, that's right, we need their happiness so we can power up our portals. The Lings, your workers, will obey you and help you with your village. But beware, they can cause a lot of problems too. If this is not enough, there are other creatures that will try to do the same, they can trade, fight or help you. Oh, don't forget about the weather and some unexpected events.

