Little Nightmares Expansion Pass Revealed

[Jun 07, 2017, 7:36 pm ET] - 1 Comment

BANDAI NAMCO announces a new Secrets of the Maw "expansion pass" is now for sale on Steam for Little Nightmares. This will bring three new chapters to this whimsical game about childhood terror, starting with the release of The Depths next month. This post has all the details on what new nightmares this will bring:

The expansion pass Secrets of The Maw will add 3 new chapters to the game telling the tale of a parallel escape story. From today, the Expansion Pass as well as the Complete Edition including the base game and the Expansion Pass can be pre-purchased on Steam.

Unveil all the secrets of The Maw as The Runaway Kid, another prisoner looking for a way out of this place of misfortune. On his journey, The Kid will visit unseen areas of the Maw in 3 different chapters: The Depths, The Hideway and a last secret location offering a different perspective on Six’s adventures as well as new challenges to overcome.

In The Depths, the first chapter to be released in July, the Runaway Kid will explore the foul and murky sewers and try to escape from an insidious threat that lurks underwater. In November, you will be able to visit The Hideway, a machine-themed section where the Nomes reside. The third and final chapter to be released in January will decide the fate of The Runaway Kid.

