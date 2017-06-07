The Escapists 2 Multiplayer Trailer

A new trailer from
The Escapists 2 shows off multiplayer action from the upcoming prison break
game. So bake a file into a cake, put up your Rita Hayworth poster, and take a
look. Here's word:
Award-winning international games label Team17 and
developer Mouldy Toof have today released a brand new multiplayer trailer for
The Escapists 2, the follow up to their award-winning prison-escape game The
Escapists which recently celebrated reaching over four million downloads.
Being able to plan escapes with their friends has been the fans’ most requested
feature since the series’ debut in February 2015, and the team at Mouldy Toof
and Team17 are thrilled to be able to deliver a seamless multiplayer experience
to players in The Escapists 2. Budding escapists will be able to take part in
both co-op and versus multiplayer modes, playing either locally or online, for
up to four players*.
Drop-in, drop-out multiplayer capability allows you to carefully plan and
execute an intricate escape from your initial incarceration with your fellow
inmates either online or locally, or simply hop into an existing game already in
progress to help pull off the final touches of the escape!
You can experience the entire campaign of The Escapists 2 solo or by teaming up
with others but however you choose to do it, escaping won't be easy. You'll have
to work around the strict prison schedule and avoid the unwanted attention of
guards. Craft weapons and tools found (or stolen) from within the prison, but
beware of cell shakedowns. Get a job or undertake quests to purchase vital
supplies, all while scouting escape routes – you may even uncover some unique
escapes that cannot be undertaken alone!
The Escapists 2 will be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch™ and
PC in 2017.