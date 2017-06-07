ArcheAge: Erenor Eternal Launch

|
A new free Erenor Eternal expansion is now live in ArcheAge, Trion Worlds' free-to-play MMORPG. They hope this will entice new and old players alike to check it out, saying, "Offering fresh content for new and returning players alike, the expansion features new nautical-themed zones, new Ancestral Skills that add further advancement to max level characters, significant updates and changes to core gameplay systems, and much more." Here's a trailer, and here are more details:
