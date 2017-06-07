 
ArcheAge: Erenor Eternal Launch

[Jun 07, 2017, 7:36 pm ET]

A new free Erenor Eternal expansion is now live in ArcheAge, Trion Worlds' free-to-play MMORPG. They hope this will entice new and old players alike to check it out, saying, "Offering fresh content for new and returning players alike, the expansion features new nautical-themed zones, new Ancestral Skills that add further advancement to max level characters, significant updates and changes to core gameplay systems, and much more." Here's a trailer, and here are more details:

New heroes will rise and new legends will be born in ArcheAge 3.5: Erenor Eternal!

The newest chapter in the ultimate fantasy sandbox MMORPG introduces 3 oceanic zones that feature new ways to PvP and PvE, a new tier of crafted gear, Ancestral Skills to level you past 55, and tons of improvements to crafting, regrading, and trade packs!

