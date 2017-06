ArcheAge: Erenor Eternal Launch

New heroes will rise and new legends will be born in ArcheAge 3.5: Erenor Eternal!



The newest chapter in the ultimate fantasy sandbox MMORPG introduces 3 oceanic zones that feature new ways to PvP and PvE, a new tier of crafted gear, Ancestral Skills to level you past 55, and tons of improvements to crafting, regrading, and trade packs!

