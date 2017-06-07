EVE Valkyrie Price Drop

We are excited to announce that from today, the digital download edition of EVE: Valkyrie - our virtual reality space combat shooter set in the EVE universe - will be available to purchase for $39.99/£29.99/€39.99. That’s a whopping 33% permanent reduction in the suggested retail price (SRP).



Exhilarating VR visuals and online, cross-platform competitive multiplayer action for under 40 bucks (SRP)? It would be rude not to.



The original Founder’s Pack edition of the game has now been retired, but anyone who has previously purchased a Founder’s Pack will retain all the bonus content it included. New players will still be able to unlock paint jobs, XP boosters and other optional ship customization with the currency earned in-game.