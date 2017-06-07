 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

EVE Valkyrie Price Drop

[Jun 07, 2017, 7:36 pm ET] - 1 Comment

CCP announces a permanent price reduction on EVE Valkyrie, dropping the VR space game by 33% on all platforms. And now that the game has been founded, they are retiring their founder's packs:

We are excited to announce that from today, the digital download edition of EVE: Valkyrie - our virtual reality space combat shooter set in the EVE universe - will be available to purchase for $39.99/£29.99/€39.99. That’s a whopping 33% permanent reduction in the suggested retail price (SRP).

Exhilarating VR visuals and online, cross-platform competitive multiplayer action for under 40 bucks (SRP)? It would be rude not to.

The original Founder’s Pack edition of the game has now been retired, but anyone who has previously purchased a Founder’s Pack will retain all the bonus content it included. New players will still be able to unlock paint jobs, XP boosters and other optional ship customization with the currency earned in-game.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Strange Brigade Announced
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 Announced
Community Inc Announced
Little Nightmares Expansion Pass Revealed
The Escapists 2 Multiplayer Trailer
ArcheAge: Erenor Eternal Launch
EVE Valkyrie Price Drop
Evening Patches
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Magic: The Gathering RPG Plans
Writer Jay Pinkerton Leaves Valve 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.