Magic: The Gathering RPG Plans

Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of online games, and Cryptic Studios, today announced the development of a brand new RPG based on Magic: The Gathering, the acclaimed strategic card game by Wizards of the Coast. The AAA RPG is currently being developed from the ground up for both PC and console. Additional details and the game’s official title will be revealed at a later date.



The world’s most popular strategy card game, Magic: The Gathering transforms players into Planeswalkers, powerful mages who can travel between planes, cast spells and summon mythical creatures. The beloved trading card game has over 20 million fans across more than 70 countries, and is available in 11 languages. Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios’ new RPG will allow fans of the game to fully immerse themselves in the Multiverse, the rich fantasy world in which Magic: The Gathering takes place.



“It’s Magic: The Gathering like you’ve never experienced before,” said Bryan Huang, CEO of Perfect World Entertainment. “We are ecstatic about the direction of the game Cryptic has been shaping. It’s always been a dream of ours to bring Magic’s Planeswalkers to a modern RPG.”



The upcoming game extends the licensing partnership between Perfect World Entertainment, Cryptic Studios and Wizards of the Coast – a relationship that has resulted in 15 million Neverwinter players and growing.



“This game is an exciting part of Wizards of the Coast’s Magic Digital Next initiative to extend gameplay beyond the tabletop, and we’re proud to work with the talented team at Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios to bring the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse to life,” said David Schwartz, Wizards of the Coast Vice President of Digital Publishing.



Cryptic Studios is currently ramping up production in its Los Gatos headquarters for the development of the game.



“Everything from the graphics to the gameplay is being targeted for a truly unique AAA game,” said Stephen D’Angelo, CEO of Cryptic Studios. “We’re thrilled to provide Magic fans with an opportunity to explore the game’s worlds and characters through an entirely new lens. Get ready to embark on a brand new journey.”



