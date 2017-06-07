 
Writer Jay Pinkerton Leaves Valve

[Jun 07, 2017, 09:09 am ET] - 18 Comments

A Facebook timeline post by Jay Pinkerton reveals the writer has left Valve Corporation (thanks Rock, Paper, Shotgun). There is no explanation for the departure, which marks the fourth writer to leave the company over the past 18 months. This exodus began with Marc Laidlaw in January 2016, Erik Wolpaw this past February, and Chet Faliszek just last month. Interestingly, the report of Wolpaw's departure also said Pinkerton was leaving at that time, but this was quickly cleared up as inaccurate (until now).

