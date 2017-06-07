Overwatch Double XP Weekend

It's been an incredible year, and we're so thankful you were a part of it. To celebrate our first Overwatch Anniversary together—and the community that made it all possible (that's you!)—all players who log in this weekend on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One will receive double experience.



This bonus will apply to nearly all sources of in-game XP, including:

Time spent in a match

Completing a match

Completing consecutive matches

Winning a match

Backfilling a match in progress

Earning medals

It will also stack multiplicatively with existing group and IGR bonuses. The only experience it will not affect is your First Win of the Day bonus—which will remain at 1500 XP.



This bonus experience period begins in all regions across all platforms on Thursday, June 8 at 5:00 p.m. PDT (or Friday, June 9 at 00:00 UTC) and ends on Monday, June 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (or Tuesday, June 13 at 06:59 UTC).