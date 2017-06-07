Fable Fortune Announced

Fable Fortune combines pioneering CCG systems with some of the Fable’s most cherished moments; featuring timeless heroes, despicable villains, armies of bemused (and conveniently expendable) peasants, and some good old fashioned, family-friendly necromancy.



Choose from one of six Heroes each sporting diverse powers and cards, and set forth to crush your opponents under a hobbe-nailed boot in either classic PVP mode, or the unique and fully integrated Co-op mode. Discover how the iconic Alignment mechanic can be used to shift heroes towards a good or evil path during play; transforming their powers, altering their card effects, and turning the tide of battle in one chicken-kicking* hand.