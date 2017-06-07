Fable Fortune Announced

|
Developers Flaming Fowl Studios and Mediatonic announce Fable Fortune, a collectible card game set in the world of Albion from Lionhead's Fable series. This is currently in closed beta, and details on that can be found on the Fable Fortune website. This will head into early access on Steam next month, which will require the purchase of a Founder's Pack, but it will be free-to-play when it officially launches later this year. This post has details on the plan, and this description of the game:
