Fable Fortune Announced

[Jun 07, 2017, 09:09 am ET] - 5 Comments

Developers Flaming Fowl Studios and Mediatonic announce Fable Fortune, a collectible card game set in the world of Albion from Lionhead's Fable series. This is currently in closed beta, and details on that can be found on the Fable Fortune website. This will head into early access on Steam next month, which will require the purchase of a Founder's Pack, but it will be free-to-play when it officially launches later this year. This post has details on the plan, and this description of the game:

Fable Fortune combines pioneering CCG systems with some of the Fable’s most cherished moments; featuring timeless heroes, despicable villains, armies of bemused (and conveniently expendable) peasants, and some good old fashioned, family-friendly necromancy.

Choose from one of six Heroes each sporting diverse powers and cards, and set forth to crush your opponents under a hobbe-nailed boot in either classic PVP mode, or the unique and fully integrated Co-op mode. Discover how the iconic Alignment mechanic can be used to shift heroes towards a good or evil path during play; transforming their powers, altering their card effects, and turning the tide of battle in one chicken-kicking* hand.

