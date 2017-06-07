Astro Boy: Edge of Time This Month

Dark forces beyond understanding have consumed nearly all that exists. Ripped to shreds, left for dead, those that find themselves still alive find hope in an unseen power that transports them safely to a city known as The Sprawl that exists outside the normal flow of time and space. Out of reach of evil, human and robot alike work together to survive in this harsh and strange new world.



Join Astro, Black Jack, and other characters from Osamu Tezuka's Star System, reborn in a dangerous new world.



Tactical Card Battle Redefined

Unique Positional Combat: players have access to two rows in combat: an offensive row where cards are able to attack the enemy, but cannot protect the player, and the defensive row where cards defend incoming attacks but are unable to initiate attacks.

Reimagined Characters: Fresh new redesigns of Tezuka’s most famous characters crafted by Japan’s most legendary illustrators.

Story Mode: Experience a whole new adventure with Astro and other famous Tezuka characters that intertwines a deep storyline with unique card-based combat.

Multiplayer: Battle other players in multiple ranked and unranked online modes and prove yourself as the best summoner in The Sprawl.

Ever-growing Ongoing Adventure: The experience is always growing! Regular updates for ASTRO BOY: EDGE OF TIME add new cards, new story mode episodes, and new multiplayer modes, so there’s always something new around the corner.