Astro Boy: Edge of Time This Month

Astro Boy: Edge of Time
is another strategy card game using a familiar
property, as it helps celebrate the 90th birthday of Astro Boy creator Osamu
Tezuka.
Steam
says this is coming later this month, and they offer
this post
with details and this description:
Dark forces beyond
understanding have consumed nearly all that exists. Ripped to shreds, left for
dead, those that find themselves still alive find hope in an unseen power that
transports them safely to a city known as The Sprawl that exists outside the
normal flow of time and space. Out of reach of evil, human and robot alike work
together to survive in this harsh and strange new world.
Join Astro, Black Jack, and other characters from Osamu Tezuka's Star System,
reborn in a dangerous new world.
Tactical Card Battle Redefined
- Unique Positional Combat: players have access to
two rows in combat: an offensive row where cards are able to attack the
enemy, but cannot protect the player, and the defensive row where cards
defend incoming attacks but are unable to initiate attacks.
- Reimagined Characters: Fresh new redesigns of
Tezuka’s most famous characters crafted by Japan’s most legendary
illustrators.
- Story Mode: Experience a whole new adventure with
Astro and other famous Tezuka characters that intertwines a deep storyline
with unique card-based combat.
- Multiplayer: Battle other players in multiple
ranked and unranked online modes and prove yourself as the best summoner in
The Sprawl.
- Ever-growing Ongoing Adventure: The experience is
always growing! Regular updates for ASTRO BOY: EDGE OF TIME add new cards,
new story mode episodes, and new multiplayer modes, so there’s always
something new around the corner.