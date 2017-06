Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice in August

Ninja Theory has announced that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will be released for PlayStation 4 and PC on August 8th 2017. Players can pre-order the digital-only game from today via PlayStation, Steam and GOG.com for $29.99/€29.99/£24.99.



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice comes from the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry. It is the story of Senua, a traumatised Celtic warrior journeying into the Viking underworld of hel. Supported by Wellcome and created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull players deep into Senua’s mind.

Ninja Theory announces thatwill be released for Windows and PlayStation 4 on August 8th, saying it is now available for preorder on GOG and Steam (and the PlayStation store). This post announces a pre-purchase bonus, saying buying the action/adventure in advance includes "an exclusive digital comic short." Word is: "With words by Hellblade creative director Tameem Antoniades and art from multiple Eisner Award nominee Ben Templesmith, the comic comes from a creative collaboration between Ninja Theory and award-winning comic book publisher Valiant Entertainment." They celebrate the news with this trailer and these details: