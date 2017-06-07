Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice in August

|
Ninja Theory announces that Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will be released for Windows and PlayStation 4 on August 8th, saying it is now available for preorder on GOG and Steam (and the PlayStation store). This post announces a pre-purchase bonus, saying buying the action/adventure in advance includes "an exclusive digital comic short." Word is: "With words by Hellblade creative director Tameem Antoniades and art from multiple Eisner Award nominee Ben Templesmith, the comic comes from a creative collaboration between Ninja Theory and award-winning comic book publisher Valiant Entertainment." They celebrate the news with this trailer and these details:
