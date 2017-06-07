Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice in August

Ninja Theory has announced that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will be released for PlayStation 4 and PC on August 8th 2017. Players can pre-order the digital-only game from today via PlayStation, Steam and GOG.com for $29.99/€29.99/£24.99.



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice comes from the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry. It is the story of Senua, a traumatised Celtic warrior journeying into the Viking underworld of hel. Supported by Wellcome and created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull players deep into Senua’s mind.