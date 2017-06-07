 
[Jun 07, 2017, 09:09 am ET] - 8 Comments

A Steam listing is now online for SOYF: S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS, a brawler that allows you to live that dream. This will be released one month from today, and this trailer shows off said s#!tting. Who will be the last man squatting? Here's word on the game for you and your friends.... TO POOP ON!:

The party game nobody asked for, but everybody needs.

SOYF: S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS is a local multiplayer competitive brawler for 2-4 players! Assume the role of adorable creatures and attempt to poop on your friends to find out who reigns aerial excrement superiority.

Features:

  • Classic, competitive and chaotic 4-player same-couch multiplayer like the good ol' days
  • Easy to pick up and play, approachable control scheme so everyone can play
  • Classic Game mode - Everyone has 3 hit points and competes for 3 rounds to crown the poop champ
  • Dinglebrawler Mode - Get heavier each time you're S#!T on. Race toward the top, try not to fall off the bottom! Last S#!TTER standing wins!
  • One S#!T Kill Mode - One shot, one kill mode. Don't play s#!tty or you'll die quick!
  • Single Player Target Challenges - Tune up your crappy aim in this single player shooting gallery.
  • Familiar Faces (Crossover Characters) - Guest appearance by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller, more reveals soon!
  • Soundtrack by Hyper Potions

