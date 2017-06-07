The party game nobody asked for, but everybody needs.



SOYF: S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS is a local multiplayer competitive brawler for 2-4 players! Assume the role of adorable creatures and attempt to poop on your friends to find out who reigns aerial excrement superiority.



Features:

Classic, competitive and chaotic 4-player same-couch multiplayer like the good ol' days

Easy to pick up and play, approachable control scheme so everyone can play

Classic Game mode - Everyone has 3 hit points and competes for 3 rounds to crown the poop champ

Dinglebrawler Mode - Get heavier each time you're S#!T on. Race toward the top, try not to fall off the bottom! Last S#!TTER standing wins!

One S#!T Kill Mode - One shot, one kill mode. Don't play s#!tty or you'll die quick!

Single Player Target Challenges - Tune up your crappy aim in this single player shooting gallery.

Familiar Faces (Crossover Characters) - Guest appearance by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller, more reveals soon!

Soundtrack by Hyper Potions