American Truck Simulator - Heavy Cargo Pack Rolls Out

The American Truck Simulator - Heavy Cargo Pack is now available on Steam, allowing drivers in the virtual truck game to terrorize the roads with oversized loads. This is available for the game on Windows, macOS, and Linux, and SCS Software now also offers a SCS Cargo Addict bundle with this and a couple of cargo packs for Euro Truck Simulator 2. Here's a trailer for the DLC, and here's a bit of the announcement that discusses the pack as well as an accompanying free update for the game:
