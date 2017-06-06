Get Outland for Free

Add Outland to your account for FREE starting now until June 8th at 10AM Pacific Time! Once you add the game it will remain in your account permanently, so don't miss out on this opportunity to play a great game!



Additionally, check out Housemarque's upcoming title, Nex Machina, currently in pre-purchase at 20% off. All Outland owners receive an additional 10% off now through launch on June 20th!