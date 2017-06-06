 
Get Outland for Free

[Jun 06, 2017, 7:12 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Steam News announces that Housemarque is offering Outland for free on Steam between now and June 8th. Anyone who adds it during that time will have permanent access to this game they once described as a "polarity-switching metroidvania." As they note in the announcement, they hope this will inspire interest in their upcoming twin-stick style shmup Nex Machina, which is now available for pre-purchase. Word is:

Add Outland to your account for FREE starting now until June 8th at 10AM Pacific Time! Once you add the game it will remain in your account permanently, so don't miss out on this opportunity to play a great game!

Additionally, check out Housemarque's upcoming title, Nex Machina, currently in pre-purchase at 20% off. All Outland owners receive an additional 10% off now through launch on June 20th!

