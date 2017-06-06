Steam Greenlight Ends; Steam Direct Next Week

A lengthy post
on Steam News
announces today marks the previously announced closure of the
Steam Greenlight program. Valve goes into the history of Greenlight covering its
high points as well as the problems that are leading to its replacement. They
also discuss that replacement, Steam Direct, which will go live on June 13th.
This portion of the post covers the status of games currently in the Greenlight
process and a bit more on Steam Direct:
As of now, we are no longer
accepting new game or software submissions via Steam Greenlight and voting has
been disabled. One week from today, on June 13th, we'll be turning on Steam
Direct.
Over the next week, a team here at Valve will be reviewing the list of titles
that have not yet been Greenlit and will be selecting the final batch of titles
to pass through the Greenlight process. Our goal is to Greenlight as many of the
remaining games as we have confidence in. There are some titles that will not be
Greenlit, due to insufficient voter data or concerns about the game reported by
voters. Titles that are not ultimately Greenlit may still be brought to Steam
via Steam Direct, provided they meet our basic criteria of legality and
appropriateness.
If you are a game developer with a game in Greenlight that hasn't been Greenlit
yet, please be patient as we review the 3,400+ pending submissions. If you
bought the Greenlight Submission fee, but haven't had a chance to post a
submission, or if your submission has not been Greenlit by the end of this
process, you can use the Steam support site to request a refund of your
submission fee.
Steam Direct details
The goal with Steam Direct is to provide an understandable and predictable path
for developers from anywhere in the world to bring their games to Steam. With
that in mind, we're making the process as easy and streamlined as possible. A
new developer will simply need to fill out some digital paperwork, including
entering bank and tax information and going through a quick identity
verification process. After completing the paperwork, the developer will be
asked to pay a $100 recoupable fee for each game they wish to release on Steam.
This fee is returned in the payment period after the game has sold $1,000.
As we have been doing for the past year, there is a short process prior to
release where our review team installs each game to check that it is configured
correctly, matches the description provided on the store page, and doesn't
contain malicious content.