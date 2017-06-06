Hearts of Iron IV Free Anniversary Pack

Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio today celebrated the one-year anniversary of Hearts of Iron IV, the World War II Grand Strategy Game released to critical acclaim on June 6, 2016. Hearts of Iron IV, the game that challenges players to navigate the nation of their choice through history’s greatest conflict, continues to engage players one year later across Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs. To thank the community for their ongoing support for the game, Paradox today released the Hearts of Iron IV Anniversary Pack as free DLC, available now for all players.



Since the game’s release one year ago, Hearts of Iron IV has built a dedicated and growing community of players. Today, Hearts of Iron IV continues to be played by an average of 250,000 monthly active users (MAU). Over half of those players enjoy using one or more of the community’s creative game mods, including “Millenium Dawn,” which brings the war into the modern era, “The Great War,” which pulls it back to World War I, or “Kaiserreich,” an alternate historical setting that presumes Germany had won the first world war. More mods and newer players continue to flock to Hearts of Iron IV, setting the stage for more new war stories for years to come.



The Anniversary Pack includes new in-game content to provide players with a richer and more detailed Hearts of Iron IV experience, featuring new voiceovers for Polish troops – an inclusion frequently requested by the player community. Players can download the new content for free today:

New voiceovers for troops while playing as Poland

20 new portrait selections for generals and leaders across nations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America

20 new custom division icons