 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Hearts of Iron IV Free Anniversary Pack

[Jun 06, 2017, 7:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Paradox Interactive celebrates the first anniversary of the release of Hearts of Iron IV with a free anniversary pack for the World War II strategy game. The Steam page has a bunch of details, and there's even more about the occasion in their announcement:

Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio today celebrated the one-year anniversary of Hearts of Iron IV, the World War II Grand Strategy Game released to critical acclaim on June 6, 2016. Hearts of Iron IV, the game that challenges players to navigate the nation of their choice through history’s greatest conflict, continues to engage players one year later across Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs. To thank the community for their ongoing support for the game, Paradox today released the Hearts of Iron IV Anniversary Pack as free DLC, available now for all players.

Since the game’s release one year ago, Hearts of Iron IV has built a dedicated and growing community of players. Today, Hearts of Iron IV continues to be played by an average of 250,000 monthly active users (MAU). Over half of those players enjoy using one or more of the community’s creative game mods, including “Millenium Dawn,” which brings the war into the modern era, “The Great War,” which pulls it back to World War I, or “Kaiserreich,” an alternate historical setting that presumes Germany had won the first world war. More mods and newer players continue to flock to Hearts of Iron IV, setting the stage for more new war stories for years to come.

The Anniversary Pack includes new in-game content to provide players with a richer and more detailed Hearts of Iron IV experience, featuring new voiceovers for Polish troops – an inclusion frequently requested by the player community. Players can download the new content for free today:

  • New voiceovers for troops while playing as Poland
  • 20 new portrait selections for generals and leaders across nations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America
  • 20 new custom division icons

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Get Outland for Free
Steam Greenlight Ends; Steam Direct Next Week
Hearts of Iron IV Free Anniversary Pack
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Launches
Conarium Released
Hell Warders Early Access
Outreach Revealed
Swords of Ditto Announced
AIR MISSIONS: HIND Next Week
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Battleborn F2P/Free Trial
Styx: Shards of Darkness Demo 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.