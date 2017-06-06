Hearts of Iron IV Free Anniversary Pack

Paradox Interactive celebrates the first anniversary of the release of Hearts
of Iron IV
with a free anniversary pack for the World War II strategy game.
The Steam page
has a bunch of details, and there's even more about the
occasion in their announcement:
Paradox Interactive and Paradox
Development Studio today celebrated the one-year anniversary of Hearts of Iron
IV, the World War II Grand Strategy Game released to critical acclaim on June 6,
2016. Hearts of Iron IV, the game that challenges players to navigate the nation
of their choice through history’s greatest conflict, continues to engage players
one year later across Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs. To thank the community for
their ongoing support for the game, Paradox today released the Hearts of Iron IV
Anniversary Pack as free DLC, available now for all players.
Since the game’s release one year ago, Hearts of Iron IV has built a dedicated
and growing community of players. Today, Hearts of Iron IV continues to be
played by an average of 250,000 monthly active users (MAU). Over half of those
players enjoy using one or more of the community’s creative game mods, including
“Millenium Dawn,” which brings the war into the modern era, “The Great War,”
which pulls it back to World War I, or “Kaiserreich,” an alternate historical
setting that presumes Germany had won the first world war. More mods and newer
players continue to flock to Hearts of Iron IV, setting the stage for more new
war stories for years to come.
The Anniversary Pack includes new in-game content to provide players with a
richer and more detailed Hearts of Iron IV experience, featuring new voiceovers
for Polish troops – an inclusion frequently requested by the player community.
Players can download the new content for free today:
- New voiceovers for troops while playing as Poland
- 20 new portrait selections for generals and
leaders across nations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America
- 20 new custom division icons