The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Launches

[Jun 06, 2017, 7:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Bethesda.net announces the release of The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, a new chapter for their MMORPG. They offer an official launch trailer with no fewer than 4Ks of beautifulness, and the following details on what this adds:

Of course, this new Chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online saga brings more than just a new, open world to explore. With ESO: Morrowind, we are introducing the Warden (the game’s first brand-new class since launch), a brand new PvP game mode with Battlegrounds, and a new, challenging Trial with the Halls of Fabrication. As I have said many times, ESO is designed to give players the freedom to play the way that they want to play. We began building this experience by removing the barriers to exploration in the One Tamriel update last year, and we’ve further built upon that concept in ESO: Morrowind, which features PvE, PvP, and even solo-focused content.

