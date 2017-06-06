The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Launches

Of course, this new Chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online saga brings more than just a new, open world to explore. With ESO: Morrowind, we are introducing the Warden (the game’s first brand-new class since launch), a brand new PvP game mode with Battlegrounds, and a new, challenging Trial with the Halls of Fabrication. As I have said many times, ESO is designed to give players the freedom to play the way that they want to play. We began building this experience by removing the barriers to exploration in the One Tamriel update last year, and we’ve further built upon that concept in ESO: Morrowind, which features PvE, PvP, and even solo-focused content.