Conarium Released

[Jun 06, 2017, 7:12 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Zoetrope Interactive now offer Conarium, a horror/adventure inspired by the writings of H.P. Lovecraft that's a successor to the Darkness Within series. The Conarium website offers a launch trailer from way before the launch, and a link to pick this up on Steam, saying it's also available at other digital stores they can't be bothered to list. This post covers the release:

Developer Zoetrope Interactive and publisher Iceberg Interactive are delighted to announce the release of their Lovecraftian Horror Adventure game Conarium, which releases today. From 10AM PDT onwards players can purchase this beautifully crafted tale at an SRP of $19.99, through Steam and major digital retailers. To celebrate the release of this highly anticipated successor to the Darkness Within series, Conarium will be at a 15% discount for the week of launch.

“Conarium is our third project and with it we sought to deliver players a horrifying new adventure – in a style that’s typical of H.P. Lovecraft’s writing” says Galip Kartoğlu, lead programmer at Zoetrope Interactive. “We built on Lovecraftian lore and expanded the mythos, the game being a homage to the events of ‘At the Mountains of Madness’. With Conarium we hope to contribute to H.P. Lovecraft’s long lasting legacy of crafting a highly atmospheric yet alienating sense of place.”

To view the 4K launch trailer for Conarium via YouTube, please visit:

