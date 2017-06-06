Conarium Released

Developer Zoetrope Interactive and publisher Iceberg Interactive are delighted to announce the release of their Lovecraftian Horror Adventure game Conarium, which releases today. From 10AM PDT onwards players can purchase this beautifully crafted tale at an SRP of $19.99, through Steam and major digital retailers. To celebrate the release of this highly anticipated successor to the Darkness Within series, Conarium will be at a 15% discount for the week of launch.



“Conarium is our third project and with it we sought to deliver players a horrifying new adventure – in a style that’s typical of H.P. Lovecraft’s writing” says Galip Kartoğlu, lead programmer at Zoetrope Interactive. “We built on Lovecraftian lore and expanded the mythos, the game being a homage to the events of ‘At the Mountains of Madness’. With Conarium we hope to contribute to H.P. Lovecraft’s long lasting legacy of crafting a highly atmospheric yet alienating sense of place.”



