Conarium Released

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Zoetrope Interactive now offer Conarium, a horror/adventure inspired by the writings of H.P. Lovecraft that's a successor to the Darkness Within series. The Conarium website offers a launch trailer from way before the launch, and a link to pick this up on Steam, saying it's also available at other digital stores they can't be bothered to list. This post covers the release:
