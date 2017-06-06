 
Hell Warders Early Access

[Jun 06, 2017, 7:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Early access to Hell Warders on Steam offers the first chance to team up with up to three other players for a co-op action/RPG and arena defense game. This trailer introduces the concept and shows off some gameplay, and here's how they introduce the concept:

Hell Warders is part of a new sub-genre known as “action-defense.” You and your friends are tasked with defending the Nexus from unrelenting demon assaults. Play as Ash the Ember Knight, cannon-wielding specialist Dead Eye the Tainted or crafty hero explosives specialist Samson III in teams of four to scout for power-ups and create an effective (and deadly) defensive perimeter. Fight alone or alongside soldiers with distinct abilities to withstand the might of the demon horde across a number of thematic maps – each with its unique environmental twist. Set up archers, catapults, and mages – and carefully choose where to place them for maximum defensive cover. However, defending only goes so far: The demon army waits for no man and will ruthlessly attack from all angles! Vanquish demons with powerful weapons, unmatched hero skills, and giant gargoyles!

Key Features

  • Action tower defense meets hero tower defense: Heroes can unleash devastating abilities and deploy strategic towers in this new defense sub-genre.
  • 4-player co-op: Combine forces and battle the legions of evil! Hell Warders supports cooperative play with friends or other fellow Warders online.
  • Multiple playable classes: Choose from a roster of diverse heroes – each with unique skills and abilities.
  • Upgradeable characters: Level up to upgrade skills and perks – and defeat monsters your way.
  • Dynamic maps: Dodge flowing lava or fly on a giant spinning fan! Every map in Hell Warders is dynamic and opens up a ton of different strategies.

