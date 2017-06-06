Hell Warders Early Access

Hell Warders is part of a new sub-genre known as “action-defense.” You and your friends are tasked with defending the Nexus from unrelenting demon assaults. Play as Ash the Ember Knight, cannon-wielding specialist Dead Eye the Tainted or crafty hero explosives specialist Samson III in teams of four to scout for power-ups and create an effective (and deadly) defensive perimeter. Fight alone or alongside soldiers with distinct abilities to withstand the might of the demon horde across a number of thematic maps – each with its unique environmental twist. Set up archers, catapults, and mages – and carefully choose where to place them for maximum defensive cover. However, defending only goes so far: The demon army waits for no man and will ruthlessly attack from all angles! Vanquish demons with powerful weapons, unmatched hero skills, and giant gargoyles!



Key Features

Action tower defense meets hero tower defense: Heroes can unleash devastating abilities and deploy strategic towers in this new defense sub-genre.

4-player co-op: Combine forces and battle the legions of evil! Hell Warders supports cooperative play with friends or other fellow Warders online.

Multiple playable classes: Choose from a roster of diverse heroes – each with unique skills and abilities.

Upgradeable characters: Level up to upgrade skills and perks – and defeat monsters your way.

Dynamic maps: Dodge flowing lava or fly on a giant spinning fan! Every map in Hell Warders is dynamic and opens up a ton of different strategies.