Hell Warders Early Access

Early access to Hell Warderson Steam
offers the first chance to team up with up to three other players for a co-op
action/RPG and arena defense game.
This trailer
introduces the concept and shows off some gameplay, and here's how they
introduce the concept:
Hell Warders is part of a new sub-genre known as
“action-defense.” You and your friends are tasked with defending the Nexus from
unrelenting demon assaults. Play as Ash the Ember Knight, cannon-wielding
specialist Dead Eye the Tainted or crafty hero explosives specialist Samson III
in teams of four to scout for power-ups and create an effective (and deadly)
defensive perimeter. Fight alone or alongside soldiers with distinct abilities
to withstand the might of the demon horde across a number of thematic maps –
each with its unique environmental twist. Set up archers, catapults, and mages –
and carefully choose where to place them for maximum defensive cover. However,
defending only goes so far: The demon army waits for no man and will ruthlessly
attack from all angles! Vanquish demons with powerful weapons, unmatched hero
skills, and giant gargoyles!
Key Features
Action tower defense meets hero tower defense:
Heroes can unleash devastating abilities and deploy strategic towers in this
new defense sub-genre.
4-player co-op: Combine forces and battle the
legions of evil! Hell Warders supports cooperative play with friends or
other fellow Warders online.
Multiple playable classes: Choose from a roster of
diverse heroes – each with unique skills and abilities.
Upgradeable characters: Level up to upgrade skills
and perks – and defeat monsters your way.
Dynamic maps: Dodge flowing lava or fly on a giant
spinning fan! Every map in Hell Warders is dynamic and opens up a ton of
different strategies.