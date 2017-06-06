Outreach Revealed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Gambitious Digital Entertainment offers a gameplay reveal trailer from Outreach to introduce this upcoming Windows and macOS Cold War adventure game set in space, where no one can hear you say there's a vodka bottle stashed under the seat. The game is set in the 1980s and the player is a Soviet cosmonaut, as demonstrated by the authentic Russian accents in the trailer. The game is due later this year, and they will be showing it off next week at E3 2017. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 June 2017, 06:15.
Chatbear Announcements.