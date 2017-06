Outreach Revealed

Gambitious Digital Entertainment has released the first official gameplay trailer for Outreach, the upcoming zero-gravity adventure game from independent developer Pixel Spill.



A narrative mystery set near the end of the Cold War, Outreach follows one cosmonautís search for the missing crew of a Soviet space station in the frigid reaches of Earthís orbit. Players must explore the crippled remains of the installation, navigating an abandoned environment filled with historically accurate technology and objects from the 1980s, to discover the fate of its lost souls.



Between the claustrophobic spaces of its interior and the unforgiving void outside, players will get to experience a realistic world of weightlessness. Travel by pushing off from surfaces and gripping onto others to keep from floating away.

The game is due later this year, and they will be showing it off next week at E3 2017.