Swords of Ditto Announced

[Jun 06, 2017, 7:11 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Devolver Digital announces Swords of Ditto, a "compact" action/RPG coming to PC and PS4 in early 2018. They plan to unveil this more completely at E3 next week, and in the meantime, they provide a reveal trailer and some details:

The Swords of Ditto is a compact action RPG that creates a unique adventure for each new hero of legend in the relentless fight against the evil Mormo. Explore a delightful but dangerous overworld, brave menacing dungeons, and improve your hero in a charming village, during your quest to overcome the evil that plagues the island. Unleash the mystical Sword of Ditto and grab a co-op friend for an unforgettable adventure filled with delightful characters, extraordinary loot, and heroic battles!

