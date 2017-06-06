AIR MISSIONS: HIND Next Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
3Division announces that AIR MISSIONS: HIND for Windows will lift off from early access on June 14, offering the chance to do combat in the famed Russian HIND assault helicopter. The game is currently in early access on Steam, and it will also come to Xbox One on the 14th. A launch trailer accompanies the news with a look at the game, and the announcement has all the details on the plan:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 June 2017, 06:15.
Chatbear Announcements.