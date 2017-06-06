 
AIR MISSIONS: HIND Next Week

[Jun 06, 2017, 7:11 pm ET] - 2 Comments

3Division announces that AIR MISSIONS: HIND for Windows will lift off from early access on June 14, offering the chance to do combat in the famed Russian HIND assault helicopter. The game is currently in early access on Steam, and it will also come to Xbox One on the 14th. A launch trailer accompanies the news with a look at the game, and the announcement has all the details on the plan:

AIR MISSIONS: HIND, the action combat flight simulator in which you command a Russian Mi-24 Hind assault helicopter, is being released on Xbox One on June 14. On that same day, the game on Steam will be leaving Early Access.

Fight in four different environments to intercede in international conflicts as you equip this flying war-machine with some of the most powerful weapons of the Russian military. Defend your nation’s interests in 15 different missions and pilot your helicopter either with a keyboard and a mouse; a gamepad; or a flightstick along with pedals and throttle. Co-op multiplayer and single player modes available.

AIR MISSIONS: HIND on Xbox One includes the three DLC’s published on Steam. The price of the full game on Xbox One and Steam will be $16.99. DLC’s can be acquired separately on Steam only ($2.99 each), or purchasing DELUXE version for $19.99. The game on Steam contains a Mission Editor and Steamworks Support. The game is published and developed by the Slovakian indie studio 3Division.

